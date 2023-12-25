Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker intends to transfer and won't play in the Orange Bowl, according to reports by 247Sports and the Athletic on Monday.

Rodemaker has participated in open practices leading up to the Christmas break. The Seminoles are set to arrive in Fort Lauderdale this afternoon.

The redshirt junior quarterback stepped in to guide FSU to a win over North Alabama and started the Florida game. In 2023, Rodemaker completed 32 of 56 passes for 510 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rodemaker has not announced his intentions.

FSU will start true freshman Brock Glenn against Georgia on Saturday. Glenn has completed 10 of 25 passes for 90 yards, starting for the Seminoles against Louisville in the ACC championship game.

Early enrollee Luke Kromenhoek is also set to join the team for bowl practices.

The Seminoles have also welcomed in Cam Ward and DJ Uiagalelei for visits in December. Neither quarterback has made a decision about where he will play in 2024.