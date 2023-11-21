Tate Rodemaker has come a long way in his time at Florida State. Just how long? Enough to at least shake a nickname he probably didn’t appreciate.

“He’s developed a lot,” defensive tackle Fabien Lovett said. “He’s gotten a lot better. When I first got here, they used to pick-six him all the time. They used to call him ‘Pick-Six Tate.’ But he’s gotten a lot better. Tremendously better. It’s his time now. … Everybody that don’t believe in him, we’re going to show y’all why you should believe in him.”

The story is true with all college quarterbacks: There will be growing pains adjusting from high school football to being an 18- or 19-year-old on the practice field with defensive players who are bigger, stronger and faster. Rodemaker was learning the playbook on the fly while facing defensive backs who were capable of closing passing windows far faster.

Rodemaker has often been an inconsistent practice player. Short passes that required touch were not his strength. At times, he has held the ball too long and shown indecision. But the deep ball? He’s always had an ability to let it fly with accuracy.

Tight end Jaheim Bell has played football with Tate Rodemaker since middle school in Valdosta, Ga. He said after Tuesday’s practice that Rodemaker is a quarterback of few words yet let his play on the field do the talking.

“He’s very competitive,” Bell said. “Don’t say too much. Just go out and ball. He’s been like that since middle school.”

Rodemaker was the No. 26 pro-style quarterback by Rivals in the class of 2020, passing for 6,811 yards and 74 touchdowns (including 42 as a senior). He did a camp at Memphis and earned a scholarship offer from coach Mike Norvell.

“He was one of the guys that I liked a lot coming out,” Norvell said on Monday. “I liked just his play-making ability. You see somebody that can live in the pocket and throw on time, throw on rhythm.”

Rodemaker instead opted to commit to South Florida — which appealed because of a connection to then-Bulls offensive coordinator Kerwin Bell (who had also spent time at Valdosta State). But when Norvell landed at FSU in December 2019, Rodemaker connected with Norvell and then-offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham quickly. Within days, Rodemaker visited and flipped to FSU.