Tatum Bethune has decided to return to Florida State for a second season, the All-ACC linebacker announced on Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Bethune has 261 career tackles, including 185 as a multi-year starter at UCF. Bethune found a new home at FSU but with a familiar face in position coach Randy Shannon, who was also his linebackers coach in Orlando.

Bethune was second on the team in tackles (76) and second in tackles for loss (8.5), bringing production and leadership while stabilizing a position that has long been a weakness for the Seminoles. He was named an honorable-mention All-ACC pick this fall.

With Bethune and Kalen DeLoach returning for 2023, FSU will have veterans in the middle of the 4-2-5 defense but still must develop depth in the offseason and could be again seeking another linebacker in the transfer portal.