Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's response, defense in Thursday practice
Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's response after a loss, how the linebackers have performed in practice and more.
Florida State offers Rivals250 DE Zach Groves
Florida State offers 2026 Rivals250 DE Zach Groves.
Seminole Sidelines: Unpacking what coaches said on FSU's response to loss
Coaches discuss taking ownership, defensive issues, what we want to see in FSU's practices and more.
Khori Louis leads FSU volleyball, which seeks to repeat as ACC champs
With stars like Khori Louis and Audrey Koenig, FSU is excited about the season ahead and the chances to repeat.
Mike Norvell takes blame for 'sickening' GT loss, has faith in FSU response
Although still disturbed by FSU's loss, the head coach has seen his coaches and players take ownership since Saturday.
Taylor Huff scored a second-half goal and the No. 1 Florida State soccer team tied No. 16 Georgia 1-1 on Thursday night.
Look for more later in the night on the Osceola as FSU moved to 3-0-1.
