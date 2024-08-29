Advertisement

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's response, defense in Thursday practice

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's response, defense in Thursday practice

Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's response after a loss, how the linebackers have performed in practice and more.

 • Bob Ferrante
Florida State offers Rivals250 DE Zach Groves

Florida State offers Rivals250 DE Zach Groves

Florida State offers 2026 Rivals250 DE Zach Groves.

 • Nick Carlisle
Seminole Sidelines: Unpacking what coaches said on FSU's response to loss

Seminole Sidelines: Unpacking what coaches said on FSU's response to loss

Coaches discuss taking ownership, defensive issues, what we want to see in FSU's practices and more.

 • Nick Carlisle
Khori Louis leads FSU volleyball, which seeks to repeat as ACC champs

Khori Louis leads FSU volleyball, which seeks to repeat as ACC champs

With stars like Khori Louis and Audrey Koenig, FSU is excited about the season ahead and the chances to repeat.

 • Patrick Nelson
Mike Norvell takes blame for 'sickening' GT loss, has faith in FSU response

Mike Norvell takes blame for 'sickening' GT loss, has faith in FSU response

Although still disturbed by FSU's loss, the head coach has seen his coaches and players take ownership since Saturday.

 • Curt Weiler

Published Aug 29, 2024
Taylor Huff scores a second-half goal as FSU soccer ties Georgia
Default Avatar
Justin Hood
Osceola writer

Taylor Huff scored a second-half goal and the No. 1 Florida State soccer team tied No. 16 Georgia 1-1 on Thursday night.

Look for more later in the night on the Osceola as FSU moved to 3-0-1.


Florida State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
