For the fourth time in four years, the Florida State football team will have a new offensive line coach. This time, the honors are expected to go to Chris Thomsen, who is leaving TCU to join Mike Norvell's staff in Tallahassee.

The move is expected to be announced by the school on Thursday.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Thomsen will have the title "deputy head coach."

Thomsen has been at TCU for three years. In each of his first two seasons, the Horned Frogs were among the nation's best in fewest sacks allowed.

In 2019, however, TCU was one of the worst in the country in that department, giving up 2.5 sacks per contest. Florida State ranked 125th (out of 130 schools), allowing 3.7 sacks per game.

