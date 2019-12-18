TCU's Thomsen expected to be named OL coach at Florida State
For the fourth time in four years, the Florida State football team will have a new offensive line coach. This time, the honors are expected to go to Chris Thomsen, who is leaving TCU to join Mike Norvell's staff in Tallahassee.
The move is expected to be announced by the school on Thursday.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Thomsen will have the title "deputy head coach."
Thomsen has been at TCU for three years. In each of his first two seasons, the Horned Frogs were among the nation's best in fewest sacks allowed.
In 2019, however, TCU was one of the worst in the country in that department, giving up 2.5 sacks per contest. Florida State ranked 125th (out of 130 schools), allowing 3.7 sacks per game.
Thomsen was a coach at Norvell's alma mater, Central Arkansas, in 2003 and 2004. He was then hired to be the head coach at Abiline Christian, his own alma mater, and compiled a 61-21 record in seven seasons, reaching the Division-II playoffs in six of those years.
His next job was at Texas Tech as the offensive line coach for the 2012 season. He wound up becoming the interim head coach for the bowl game when head coach Tommy Tuberville left to become the head coach at Cincinnati. The Red Raiders defeated Minnesota in the Meineke Car Care Bowl, giving Thomsen an overall record of 62-21 as a head coach.
In 2013, Thomsen was hired at Arizona State, where he worked on the same staff as Norvell. He was with the Sun Devils for four seasons. Then his next job was to coach the offensive line at TCU, where he went to school as a baseball/football player in the early 1990s before transferring to Abiline Christian.
He's a native of Vernon, Texas.
Thomsen replaces Randy Clements, who was at Florida State for a year before recently accepting the same position at Ole Miss.
