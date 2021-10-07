 Checking on the status of FSU Football's commits for 2022 recruiting class
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 08:46:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Temperature Check: How firm are FSU Football's 2022 commits?

As we will do throughout the season, it's time to check in on Florida State's highly ranked 2022 recruiting class to see how firm each prospect is in his commitment.

After checking in with several of the recruits themselves and also people in their inner circle, here's a look at which commits are firmly with the Seminoles, and which ones might be looking around.

Here is the complete rundown on every FSU commit on the Premium Recruiting Board.

Five-star Travis Hunter checked out Georgia's game last Saturday. So the Seminoles have anything to worry about?
Five-star Travis Hunter checked out Georgia's game last Saturday. So the Seminoles have anything to worry about? (Rivals.com)

