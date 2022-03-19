Ten key recruits FSU Football needs to impress this spring

With that in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at 10 key targets that FSU needs to impress this spring -- prospects who could make a big difference if the Seminoles could win them over. Or in some cases, win them back over.

FSU has five commitments in place for the '23 class, and the Seminoles would love to make a push with many more during this spring and summer.

The 2023 recruiting cycle is already in full swing for the Florida State football team, as the Seminoles hosted a large number of recruits in January and many more during the month of March.

The Skinny on Baxter; Why FSU needs to impress

Florida State has certainly hosted some good prospects lately, including four-star running back Daylan Smothers. But if there is one back the Seminoles really need to get on campus this spring it would be Baxter. He's a former FSU commit who grew up a fan of the program. He also visited FSU three or four times a year ago but hasn't returned this year so far.

Baxter is a top national talent and arguably the best running back in the state of Florida. He has a great mix of speed and power and would be a huge recruiting battle win for the 'Noles. Baxter has visited Florida, UCF, Miami and Southern Cal, so it's quite imperative for the Seminoles to get him back on campus this spring or early summer to solidify their chances. Baxter hasn't named a leader yet, and my sources say the main reason he visited UM and UF was because he hadn't had a chance for detailed visits there yet.

Baxter did visit FSU for a game last year, and from what I've been told, he is very much sold on what Norvell is doing with the program. But the Seminoles clearly need to get him back on campus, and nothing has been scheduled yet.