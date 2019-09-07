With space getting tight, here are 10 Targets to Watch for FSU's 2020 class
After an extremely impressive run during the summer, the Florida State football team is beginning to run low on space for its 2020 recruiting class. The Seminoles currently have 21 commitments, and the most they likely could sign is 27 or 28.
With that in mind, it's time to take a look at "Ten Targets to Watch" for this class, along with a few other prospects worth keeping an eye on.
TEN TARGETS TO WATCH FOR 2020 CLASS
The Skinny on RB Daijun Edwards & FSU
Things have been trending in the right direction for Edwards and Florida State for a while now; he has stated several times that the 'Noles are his top team. Tennessee, Auburn and a few others are in the mix, but it's the Noles who have his attention. I feel Edwards will be in this class. He's not a big talker on social media or overall, so his decision could pop any day, although he might take a few official visits before making that call. But this one looks quite good for FSU whenever he decides to make that announcement.
The Skinny on WR Bryan Robinson & FSU
I know fans are itching for Robinson to jump on board, and things still look very good here for Florida State. Robinson has indicated that he might not make his announcement until the early signing day in December, but I wouldn't etch that in stone. In fact, I could see him jumping on board early in the season. And I still think FSU holds a strong advantage here.
I do think Robinson wants to see how the Seminoles' offense looks, and he also would like to take some official visits. (With FSU encouraging recruits to not continue taking visits after committing, I think that explains the delay in Robinson's announcement.) But I'm told per sources close to Robinson that he knows the choice, and I'm confident that school is Florida State. Penn State, Pittsburgh are some of the other teams in the mix, along with Miami.
