The Skinny on WR Bryan Robinson & FSU

I know fans are itching for Robinson to jump on board, and things still look very good here for Florida State. Robinson has indicated that he might not make his announcement until the early signing day in December, but I wouldn't etch that in stone. In fact, I could see him jumping on board early in the season. And I still think FSU holds a strong advantage here.

I do think Robinson wants to see how the Seminoles' offense looks, and he also would like to take some official visits. (With FSU encouraging recruits to not continue taking visits after committing, I think that explains the delay in Robinson's announcement.) But I'm told per sources close to Robinson that he knows the choice, and I'm confident that school is Florida State. Penn State, Pittsburgh are some of the other teams in the mix, along with Miami.