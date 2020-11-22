With Florida State's football game against Clemson being postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus, now is a perfect time to break down some of the top recruits who could round out the Seminoles' 2021 signing class.

This does not include current college players in the transfer portal; we are maintaining a running list of those players here. These are high school seniors who are high on FSU's list and who have legitimate interest in the 'Noles.

* ALSO SEE: FSU's current commitments

With each prospect, we look at where FSU stands in their recruitment and examine some of the top competition.

