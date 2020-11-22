Ten targets to watch for FSU Football's 2021 recruiting class
With Florida State's football game against Clemson being postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus, now is a perfect time to break down some of the top recruits who could round out the Seminoles' 2021 signing class.
This does not include current college players in the transfer portal; we are maintaining a running list of those players here. These are high school seniors who are high on FSU's list and who have legitimate interest in the 'Noles.
With each prospect, we look at where FSU stands in their recruitment and examine some of the top competition.
TEN TARGETS TO WATCH FOR FSU IN 2021
The Skinny on Hargrove, FSU & why he's a top ten target
It's hard to not get excited when you watch Ke'Travion Hargrove in action. "Bull" is his nickname, and for those who have seen his highlights, you can see why. He's extremely difficult for one tackler to bring down, and he has very good speed in the open field. He's certainly a guy that this FSU staff wants badly on the roster, as he fits everything they want in a back. Hargrove loves what current FSU running backs La'Damian Webb, Lawrance Toafili and Jashaun Corbin are doing in this offense, per my conversation with him. Penn State and South Carolina are the top competition right now, but I would assume more big names will enter the picture.
The Skinny on Dawson, FSU & why he's a top ten target
Tarvarish Dawson has emerged as one of the best overall prospects in the Southwest Florida area. This kid has big-time wheels, and I think FSU would have offered earlier but the 'Noles were pretty set at DB at the time. They wanted to see what he would do as a receiver, and he has taken off this fall. I believe the 'Noles have a real shot here for several reasons. He really likes head coach Mike Norvell and receivers coach Ron Dugans, and he has visited FSU numerous times in the past. He also has always liked FSU as a program. We'll have to see if there's any momentum for a flip in the coming weeks.
