Ten to watch: Breaking down key remaining targets for FSU's Class of 2020
The Florida State football team is on a two-game win streak on the field, and the Seminoles have a huge matchup looming with No. 2 Clemson this Saturday. Equally important for the 'Noles is the 2020 recruiting class, where Willie Taggart's staff is looking for a strong finish after a great summer.
Florida State currently is ranked No. 8 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 21 commitments. Here's a look at 10 key prospects who could factor in as the Seminoles march toward the December early signing period.
TEN TO WATCH FOR 2020 CLASS
The Skinny on QB Malik Hornsby & FSU
It didn't look likely that Florida State would add a second quarterback to this class earlier this year, but things might have changed. Hornsby, who was previously committed to North Carolina, plans to take his official visit to FSU later this month, and there's a decent amount of buzz that the 'Noles have now taken over the lead here. Now, a lot can change when you talk about taking two highly rated quarterbacks in a class, but at this point, I'm hearing the 'Noles have the momentum. Houston is also making a very strong push to keep the talented gunslinger home.
The Skinny on RB Daijun Edwards & FSU
Florida State already has two dynamic backs in this class with Lawrance Toafili and Jaylan Knighton, but could another one be coming as well? As of right now, I would say the 'Noles are the favorite for Edwards. The Georgia star will be taking an unofficial visit to FSU for the Miami game, and it wouldn't be a shocker if he jumps on board after that weekend. We believe he has been leaning toward FSU for awhile. Georgia remains in the picture as the home-state Bulldogs continue to talk with Edwards, but it looks like the they still have other options ahead of him. Kentucky is also making a push, and Auburn is staying in touch. But at this point, the 'Noles still look like the team to beat.
The Skinny on WR Arian Smith & FSU
FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles loves speed, and Smith has that in spades. However, I'd have to say the 'Noles are still on the outside looking in here. That hasn't stopped FSU's coaching staff from pushing for Smith. Briles and Smith talk quite frequently, and FSU is hoping the speedy wideout comes in for an official visit. The target date right now is the Miami game, but that visit is still uncertain. At this time, Georgia and Clemson are slugging it out for the top spot. Clemson is trending here as of late, but we feel the Dawgs still hold the slight edge for now.
