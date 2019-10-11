The Florida State football team is on a two-game win streak on the field, and the Seminoles have a huge matchup looming with No. 2 Clemson this Saturday. Equally important for the 'Noles is the 2020 recruiting class, where Willie Taggart's staff is looking for a strong finish after a great summer. Florida State currently is ranked No. 8 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 21 commitments. Here's a look at 10 key prospects who could factor in as the Seminoles march toward the December early signing period. ** Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial

Rivals250 RB Daijun Edwards continues to be a big priority to FSU in 2020. (Rivals.com)

TEN TO WATCH FOR 2020 CLASS

The Skinny on QB Malik Hornsby & FSU It didn't look likely that Florida State would add a second quarterback to this class earlier this year, but things might have changed. Hornsby, who was previously committed to North Carolina, plans to take his official visit to FSU later this month, and there's a decent amount of buzz that the 'Noles have now taken over the lead here. Now, a lot can change when you talk about taking two highly rated quarterbacks in a class, but at this point, I'm hearing the 'Noles have the momentum. Houston is also making a very strong push to keep the talented gunslinger home.