Darion Williamson has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since July, so the three-star athlete had a lot of things he wanted to see during his official visit to Florida State.

Williamson arrived at noon on Friday and left 48 hours later. And from the sounds of things, the Seminoles' coaches and staff members gave him plenty to think about.

"It was great. It was a very fun weekend, and everything was really exciting," Williamson said. "FSU likes me at receiver. They showed me their offense in the staff meeting and film. I know what Coach Norvell runs at Memphis extremely well."

While he has the skills to play multiple positions, the Tennessee product said he likes the idea of being a receiver in Norvell's offense. He also is obviously familiar with recruiting coordinator David Johnson, who came to FSU from the Volunteers staff.

"Coach Johnson has been my main contact to FSU," Williamson said. "We had developed a great relationship when he was at Tennessee, and it has strengthened since then."