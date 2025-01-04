Tennessee transfer WR Squirrel White sees opportunity at FSU during visit

Florida State is certainly in need of a boost in experience and production at wide receiver this offseason.

The Seminoles have already brought in one of the most highly-rated transfer wide receivers in this year's portal class in USC transfer Duce Robinson, but hosted another coveted portal receiver over the last few days.

Tennessee transfer Squirrel White wrapped up his first portal visit Saturday afternoon at FSU after spending the better part of 48 hours in town, arriving Thursday afternoon.

Safe to say White enjoyed his time on FSU's campus.

"The visit was amazing. I really liked Tallahassee. It's a place that I can feel like I can be a great fit for this offense," White said after his visit. "Coach (Norvell) does an amazing job here. All of the coaches here just welcomed me here. It really felt like home here."

Originally signing with Tennessee as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Birmingham, Ala., White made an immediate impact for the Volunteers. As a true freshman in 2022, he was fifth on the Tennessee roster with 481 receiving yards along with two touchdown catches.

In 2023, White was UT's leading receiver with 803 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. In 2024, his production stepped back a bit with 381 receiving yards and two more touchdowns and he entered the portal after the season to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere after amassing 1,665 yards and six touchdown catches in three seasons in Knoxville.

With his proven production, Rivals ranks White as the No. 74 overall prospect and No. 17 wide receiver in this year's transfer portal class.

"It's my last year so I'm looking for a place where I can have a shot, a chance to get to where I'm ultimately trying to go which is the NFL," White said.

At 5-foot-10, 167 pounds, White could be quite a candidate to replace Ja'Khi Douglas in the slot. White says FSU's coaching staff did a good job of selling him on playing time and the opportunity in front of him should he transfer to their team.

"The main thing is I would be the No. 2 (wide receiver) here, meaning I would be getting a lot of touches," White said. "That's something I was big on. That's the reason I mainly got into the portal. Feeling like I could be utilized with that and be able to get the ball in my hands."

White didn't share details of their talk, but said he had a great sit-down conversation with FSU head coach Mike Norvell to close out his visit.