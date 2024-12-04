FSU signs 3-star WR Teriq Mallory after large recruiting charge

Florida State’s wide receiver class looked good over the summer, fell apart in the fall and was rebuilt in the final weeks before the early signing day.

The Seminoles landed a big addition in Teriq Mallory, a 6-foot-5 receiver who was committed to West Virginia, flipped on Tuesday and signed on Wednesday. It was a whirlwind courtship as FSU offered Mallory on Nov. 20 and he visited for the final weekend of the regular season against Florida.

In just eight games, Mallory had 49 catches for 700 yards and eight touchdowns. He also was a standout corner at Cheshire (Conn.) Academy.

Mallory joins junior college standout Jordan Scott, who is 6-7, as the FSU receiver signees in the class of 2025.

The recruitment of Mallory has been a wild one over the last calendar year. He was committed to Wake Forest from April 13-June 4 before flipping to West Virginia after an official visit to Morgantown. Mallory followed FSU growing up and it’s likely that West Virginia’s coaching change, with Neal Brown being fired on Sunday, helped open a door for FSU.