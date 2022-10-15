Florida State All-American Terrell Buckley returned to campus this weekend as part of the National Football Foundation on-campus salute. Buckley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December 2019 but was not able to have an on-campus event due to his coaching obligations.

Buckely won the Thorpe Award in 1991, leading the nation with 12 interceptions and 238 interception return yards (single-season FSU records). The Pascagoula, Miss., native's 501 career interception return yards remain an NCAA record while his 21 career interceptions remain atop the FSU record books.

A second-team All-American in 1990, Buckley helped the Seminoles finish with a top four national ranking in each year of his career. FSU went 31-6 during Buckley’s career (1989-91).

Following his NFL career (1992-05), Buckley returned to Florida State to earn his bachelor's degree in 2007 while starting his coaching career in various roles on the Seminoles' staff from 2007-11. He went on to serve as the cornerbacks coach at Akron (2012-13), Louisville (2014-15), Mississippi State (2016-19) and Ole Miss (2020-21). In February, Buckley will begin his first season as the head coach of Orlando Guardians in the XFL.

Off the field, he has been active with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Feed the Children.

Buckley is one of eight Seminole players to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Fred Biletnikoff (1962-64), Derrick Brooks (1991-94), Marvin Jones (1990-92), Deion Sanders (1985-88), Ron Sellers (1966-68), Ron Simmons (1977-80) and Charlie Ward (1989, 1991-93). Two former Florida State coaches are also in the Hall: Bobby Bowden (1976-2009) and Darrell Mudra (1974-75).