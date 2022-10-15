News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-15 21:06:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Terrell Buckley returns to FSU's campus

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Florida State All-American Terrell Buckley returned to campus this weekend as part of the National Football Foundation on-campus salute. Buckley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December 2019 but was not able to have an on-campus event due to his coaching obligations.

Buckely won the Thorpe Award in 1991, leading the nation with 12 interceptions and 238 interception return yards (single-season FSU records). The Pascagoula, Miss., native's 501 career interception return yards remain an NCAA record while his 21 career interceptions remain atop the FSU record books.

A second-team All-American in 1990, Buckley helped the Seminoles finish with a top four national ranking in each year of his career. FSU went 31-6 during Buckley’s career (1989-91).

Following his NFL career (1992-05), Buckley returned to Florida State to earn his bachelor's degree in 2007 while starting his coaching career in various roles on the Seminoles' staff from 2007-11. He went on to serve as the cornerbacks coach at Akron (2012-13), Louisville (2014-15), Mississippi State (2016-19) and Ole Miss (2020-21). In February, Buckley will begin his first season as the head coach of Orlando Guardians in the XFL.

Off the field, he has been active with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Feed the Children.

Buckley is one of eight Seminole players to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Fred Biletnikoff (1962-64), Derrick Brooks (1991-94), Marvin Jones (1990-92), Deion Sanders (1985-88), Ron Sellers (1966-68), Ron Simmons (1977-80) and Charlie Ward (1989, 1991-93). Two former Florida State coaches are also in the Hall: Bobby Bowden (1976-2009) and Darrell Mudra (1974-75).

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}