CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For much of his high school career, Tamorrion Terry was barely known outside of his tiny hometown.

The people in Ashburn, Ga., knew all about him, of course. His teammates and coaches saw his incredible physical talent.

But few others did.

Which is why, three years later, you could tell how much it meant to the Florida State redshirt sophomore receiver to be standing on a stage, behind a podium, in front of a giant digital backdrop with his name and picture on it, answering questions from reporters at the ACC Kickoff event this week in Charlotte.

"It makes me want to shed a tear," Terry said on Wednesday, when asked about his meteoric rise toward stardom.



He didn't cry, obviously.

But Terry clearly was honored to be chosen to speak about Florida State -- and himself -- during his media session at the Westin hotel in Charlotte.

"That's a blessing for me," he said. "That's a blessing for all of us, really. Just having the blessing to play at Florida State. It's huge for us and huge for me. Coming from such a small, small school and nobody knows where it's at. And just coming here and being here now (in Charlotte) feels so good to me.

"It's a huge blessing."

Terry played safety and wide receiver at Turner County High School. The enrollment for 2018 was under 400 students, and the Rebels competed in Georgia's smallest classification, Class A.

The entire population of Ashburn was 3,792 in the 2010 census.

Despite Terry's obvious physical gifts -- he's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and is one of the fastest players on the FSU roster -- he was barely recruited until his senior season. Some of that had to do with academic concerns. Some (maybe most?) had to do with where he played.