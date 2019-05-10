Class of 2022 Tennessee quarterback Tevin Carter is only headed into his sophomore year of high school, but he's already garnered offers from several major programs. And considering his close friendship to several other Memphis-area recruits, he's also been a regular when it comes to hitting the roads for visits. Carter just wrapped up a multiple-campus visit tour and Rivals.com caught up with him to get his thoughts on which visits stood out above the rest.

"I've been on a lot of visits lately but I think I really enjoyed Tennessee, Florida State and Texas A&M."

Tennessee: "It was a great visit. I loved it. The atmosphere at Tennessee is hard to describe. It's like a family up there."

On the new offense: "We didn't really talk about that because Coach Chaney had a lot to do with some other recruits that visited so I only saw him when I first got there. That was it. We didn't talk much about that."

Other impressions: "I had never seen the locker room or the complex, it was my first time. It was pretty cool. I got a sense for the players and what it's like in there."

Florida State: "They have a nice coaching staff. A really nice coaching staff. I want to get closer to Coach Briles. I want to get closer to him and get to know him better. They have something going over there. It's just the start but I can feel that they are building something."

Coach Briles: "That was my first time going to Florida State and he was the one that personally offered me. That means a lot to get that offer directly from the offensive coordinator. He told me that they are going to look at like Baylor when they had Robert Griffin III."

Texas A&M: "Coach Fisher is a beast. I really like Coach Fisher. And Coach Dickey -- they keep it real with everybody. They just have been keeping it real with me. I went over some film with them while I was there. I was in the quarterback room with them, sitting right next to Coach Fisher and I got to experience the whole day of a college quarterback with them. It was pretty cool."

Regular visits to College Station: "I've been down there 3-4 times now. They're making me feel like a priority."

Summer visits/camps: "We'll probably go to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and that should be about it."