Now, just a few weeks after the Seminoles underwent another coaching change, Corbin has decided FSU will be the right fit after all. The talented Texas A&M transfer announced on Saturday that he is going to be with the 'Noles in 2020.

Two years ago, it was a Florida State coaching change that led four-star running back Jashaun Corbin to back out of his commitment to Florida State.

Corbin ended up signing with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M in 2018 after decommitting from FSU and considering other schools. And his first season in College Station, Texas, went very well as he rushed for 346 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries. He also led the team with 422 return yards.

But after starting two games early in 2019 and then suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, Corbin entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid-December.

Now, the Rockledge, Fla., product is heading back home.

It is not known if he will have grounds to petition for immediate eligibility in 2020, or if he'll have to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules. The Seminoles could definitely use him sooner than later following Cam Akers' decision to bolt for the NFL.

FSU's only scholarship tailbacks right now are Khalan Laborn and Anthony Grant, and Grant missed the 2019 season while dealing with "personal" issues.

The Seminoles landed four-star RB Lawrance Toafili during the early signing period.