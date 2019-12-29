One day after former Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin announced he would be transferring to Florida State, the Seminoles confirmed his signing on Sunday morning.

Release from FSU

Florida State has signed Jashaun Corbin, a transfer running back from Texas A&M. Corbin will be a redshirt sophomore in 2020. Below is a quote from head coach Mike Norvell, as well as Corbin’s bio. FSU has added 19 newcomers for the 2020 season.

Mike Norvell Statement:

“We’re fired up about the addition of Jashaun Corbin to the 2020 signing class and the Florida State football family. Jashaun is a dynamic player and impressive young man in every aspect on and off the field. Being able to get back to the state of Florida was critical for him and his family and provides us a special playmaker. His versatility and explosiveness make him a great fit into our offense, and I’m excited about being a part of his development as a student-athlete.”

Jashaun Corbin | RB | 6-0 | 191 | Rockledge, Fla. | Rockledge High School/Texas A&M

Appeared in 14 games at Texas A&M, totaling 1,025 all-purpose yards after gaining 483 rushing yards, 441 kickoff return yards and 101 receiving yards…started first two games of 2019 before season-ending injury…rushed for career-high 103 yards and one touchdown while adding four receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown in season opener vs. Texas State…named to SEC All-Freshman Team in 2018 after leading Aggies with 422 kickoff return yards and adding 346 yards on 61 carries and 85 yards on 10 receptions…returned opening kickoff vs. Arkansas 100 yards for touchdown…consensus four-star recruit after four-year varsity career at Rockledge…totaled 2,252 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season, helping lead Raiders to regional semifinal round of 5A state playoffs…had 1,641 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior…rushed for nearly 2,000 yards his sophomore year with 22 touchdowns and added four more receiving scores…gained 495 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns his freshman year.

FOLLOW-UP FROM WARCHANT STAFF:

Even though he redshirted in 2019 at Texas A&M, Corbin would need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play in 2020. If he does not obtain a waiver, he would have to sit out one season per NCAA transfer rules.