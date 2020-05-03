Texas OT raves about offer from FSU football, lists 'Noles among leaders
While some fan bases get excited about skill-position players or big-time pass-rushers, there is no bigger position of interest for Florida State fans than offensive line -- offensive tackle, in particular.
First-year head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins have been in hot pursuit of several talented linemen in recent weeks, and one of their most recent offers went to a Texas prospect who sounds very interested in what the Seminoles have to say.
Warchant caught up with Jacoby Jackson of Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, and he shared his plans to visit FSU, what he's looking for in a college and more.
Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Florida State has had a good deal of success recruiting the state of Texas in the past, and the new coaching staff has every intention of maintaining those connections. Norvell actually grew up near Dallas, and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen has spent much of his career in the state.
"I have had interest in FSU for a very long time," Jackson said. "I actually have been talking with them ever since the new staff came in around December or January. Then with Coach Thomsen, I already had a great bond with him from TCU, so that helped start the interest.
"But FSU is one of the schools I really followed as a young kid and liked. Then I started talking a lot with Coach Atkins, the offensive line coach. I would say I talk with FSU just about every day or every other day."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news