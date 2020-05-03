News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 16:55:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas OT raves about offer from FSU football, lists 'Noles among leaders

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

While some fan bases get excited about skill-position players or big-time pass-rushers, there is no bigger position of interest for Florida State fans than offensive line -- offensive tackle, in particular.

First-year head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins have been in hot pursuit of several talented linemen in recent weeks, and one of their most recent offers went to a Texas prospect who sounds very interested in what the Seminoles have to say.

Warchant caught up with Jacoby Jackson of Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, and he shared his plans to visit FSU, what he's looking for in a college and more.

Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

OT Jacoby Jackson is thrilled about landing an offer from FSU football.
OT Jacoby Jackson is thrilled about landing an offer from FSU football. (Twitter: @JacobyJackson75)

Florida State has had a good deal of success recruiting the state of Texas in the past, and the new coaching staff has every intention of maintaining those connections. Norvell actually grew up near Dallas, and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen has spent much of his career in the state.

"I have had interest in FSU for a very long time," Jackson said. "I actually have been talking with them ever since the new staff came in around December or January. Then with Coach Thomsen, I already had a great bond with him from TCU, so that helped start the interest.

"But FSU is one of the schools I really followed as a young kid and liked. Then I started talking a lot with Coach Atkins, the offensive line coach. I would say I talk with FSU just about every day or every other day."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}