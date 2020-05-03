While some fan bases get excited about skill-position players or big-time pass-rushers, there is no bigger position of interest for Florida State fans than offensive line -- offensive tackle, in particular.

First-year head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins have been in hot pursuit of several talented linemen in recent weeks, and one of their most recent offers went to a Texas prospect who sounds very interested in what the Seminoles have to say.

Warchant caught up with Jacoby Jackson of Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, and he shared his plans to visit FSU, what he's looking for in a college and more.

