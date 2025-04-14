Texas Tech star Jasmine Shavers signs with FSU hoops

Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff announced the signing of Jasmine Shavers on Monday. Shavers will join the Seminoles for the 2025-25 season as a senior transfer from Texas Tech.

“I am extremely excited to announce the addition of Jasmine Shavers to our 2025-2026 roster,” Wyckoff said. “Jasmine brings a wealth of college basketball experience to our program. She is a proven scorer at the Power 4 level and is a perfect fit for our style of play on the offensive and defensive end. Jasmine is a competitor and brings a physicality and work ethic to the court that our fans will truly enjoy watching. Most importantly, Jasmine is a phenomenal teammate and person and we are so thrilled to have her join the Florida State women's basketball family.”

Shavers played in 104 games for the Red Raiders, starting 80, averaging 12.7 points per game. She scored 1,323 points, ranking 14th in program history.

Shavers ranked eighth in the Big 12 in points scored for two seasons, contributing 508 as a sophomore and 550 as a junior.

As a junior in 2024-25, Shavers averaged 14.9 points per game, while leading the Red Raiders to a quarterfinal appearance in the WBIT. In addition to leading the team in points, she led the team with three-pointers made (67) and steals (55).

The Mesquite, Texas, native produced a career-high 32 points against Missouri State at the Paradise Jam, behind 10 field goals made. She also sank six 3-pointers against Cincinnati for a career high and tied her best of five steals against Gonzaga.

As a sophomore, Shavers appeared in all 33 games, averaging 15.4 points per game. She scored in double figures 26 times, leading the team with eight 20-plus performances, capturing All-Big 12 honorable mention.

In Big 12 play, Shavers averaged 14.4 points per game and led the Red Raiders in the Big 12 Tournament with 24.5 points per game, leading the team.

Shavers was a three-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week honoree and earned Academic All-Big 12 Team honors as a junior before being awarded College Sports Communicators Academic All-District accolades.

Out of high school, Shavers was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 55 in the class of 2021 by ESPNW. While at Dr. John Horn High School, Shavers was the district MVP after averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.2. assists as a senior.

Shavers joins, Mari Gerton, Pania Davis and Solé Williams in the 2025 signing class.