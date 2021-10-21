'That's our guy' ... FSU DT Lovett thriving in new role as a team leader
Leadership didn't come easy for Fabien Lovett, but the Florida State defensive tackle has found that role fits better than he might ever have thought.
Lovett, who transferred from Mississippi State to Florida State after the 2019 season, was a productive member of the Seminoles' defense last fall. He started a couple games and made some significant plays.
But with several veteran defensive linemen leaving the program after that season and his importance suddenly magnified, Lovett not only has become one of FSU's most productive players in games, but he also has emerged as a standard bearer in practice.
On Wednesday, while FSU head coach Mike Norvell was not thrilled with the overall focus and effort of his entire team, he stopped a mini-rant to point out how much he appreciates what Lovett brings each and every day.
“Watching Fabien Lovett go through a practice? Yes! Yes!" Norvell said. "That guy is really growing up."
It was the second time in just over a week that the Mississippi product has earned high praise from FSU's coaching staff for his leadership.
When reflecting on the Seminoles' upset victory over North Carolina, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller explained to the media that Lovett actually asked his position coach, Odell Haggins, to start younger teammate Malcolm Ray over him in that game.
Ray was being asked to step up that week after the season-ending injury to Dennis Briggs, and Lovett was so impressed by how well the redshirt freshman performed in practice that week that he wanted him to be in the starting lineup.
“Is that a big deal? I think so,” Fuller said. “It shows unselfishness, it shows togetherness, it shows a brotherhood. It just shows confidence in each other. The respect level in that defensive room and within our team."
When asked about his gesture on Wednesday, Lovett didn't seem interested in making it a bigger deal than it needed to be. He said he was simply doing what he felt Haggins would expect.
“That’s based off Odell," he said. "Being around Coach Odell, if you don’t practice to the standard, you aren’t going to start. He doesn’t care who you are or what. In my opinion, I felt like I didn’t practice to the best standard of what I could have done. He deserved the position because he practiced in the position all week and did good.”
Through six games, Lovett has certainly played up to the standard. He has recorded 18 tackles and leads the interior linemen with 2.5 tackles for loss.
But as is usually the case at that position, some of his best plays have come when he didn't actually make the tackle. Either by taking on a double-team or by surging up the middle and forcing a quarterback to leave his spot, teammates and coaches say Lovett makes those around him better.
"He's made major impacts,” Fuller said. “He's definitely one of the best players in our program right now, and he is acting like it on and off the field."
“Straight dog. He’s a big help, he’s a key,” Ray said. “That’s our guy. We love him.”
Playmaking on Saturdays has always come pretty naturally for Lovett. He started 13 games as a redshirt freshman at Mississippi State two years ago.
But he readily admits that being a leader -- coaching up teammates and being the first in line to demonstrate new drills and techniques -- is a new experience. But one he has tried to embrace.
“Honestly, I’ve grown into it because usually I am one of the guys in the back -- not talking, ready to get my rep in and go about it,” Lovett said. “But it grew onto me and they put me in the role, so sometimes you've just gotta take over. ... Do what you need to do to get everybody on the same accord.”
“He just holds everyone to the standard," said senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who leads the team with seven sacks and is well on his way to earning All-America honors. "He holds everyone to the standard vocally and by his actions. He brings a lot more than that, he makes plays. When a guy makes plays, he is naturally going to be one of your biggest leaders. People gravitate toward him and want to follow him."
In that last game against North Carolina, Lovett tied a career high with five tackles while the FSU defense delivered one of its best performances in quite some time. During a 45-minute stretch from the first through the fourth quarters, the Seminoles held the high-scoring Tar Heels to just seven points.
And according to Norvell, Lovett had one of his best games in the garnet and gold.
"So very impactful up front. He's a great leader for us,” Norvell said last week. “The strength, the athleticism. It was impressive to see him the way that he performed."
As well as he has played on the field, Lovett has faced some personal challenges off of it. His seven-month-old son recently underwent a significant surgery, and the situation that has taken a toll on the family emotionally and financially.
Seven days ago, Lovett posted a GoFundMe request, asking for help with his son’s medical bills. In only a week, the page has already raised over $14,000 -- he said supporters have been far more generous than he ever expected.
“It was shocking, but also it was a blessing," Lovett said Wednesday. "I didn’t think it was going to blow up like that. But at the end of the day, the ’Noles looked out, and I’m happy they did."
Lovett said being a father “changes everything,” and he believes it actually has helped him become a better football player.
“You have to make the smart choice. Its not just about you anymore,” Lovett said. “It forced me to lock in more and be on top of everything. Compared to last season, I’ve made big improvements on everything because he drives me. ...
“I call him every day, I call him every morning. I call him all day just to see him. He keeps me going.”
