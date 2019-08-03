1 -- Kendal Briles' offense already appears to show more purpose

Even in just one preseason practice, you could get a sense Friday of how much pressure a Briles offense puts on an opposing defense.

First, there's the tempo, which is relentlessly fast. Then there's the constant stream of quick passes to the perimeter -- many of which come after play-action -- which force the defense to pursue from sideline to sideline. Then there's the number of deceptive misdirection plays, like screens to one side of the field after the defense is already flowing to the other. And it doesn't take long to figure out how effective the running game will be between the tackles once the defense becomes preoccupied with the passing game.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sign up, get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

On Friday, we didn't even see that many deep throws, which was a major staple of the Baylor offense. When you add those to the mix, you're looking at an offense that truly forces defenders to be concerned with protecting every inch of the field.

That's a heck of a challenge.

While it's fair to take a wait-and-see approach with Florida State's offense in 2019 after the debacle that was 2018, there also is plenty of reason to be excited. Whether it was during practices or games last season, it was difficult to get a feel for exactly what the Seminoles were trying to accomplish. Whether it was because of poor execution or poor planning -- or both -- there often didn't seem to be much rhyme or reason to what was being called at any particular time.

That won't be a concern anymore. I'm not predicting that FSU's offense is going to march up and down the field in every game -- the players still have to execute the plays, the line has to be able to block and the skill players have to deliver. But you can already tell that there's a real vision to this offense, and that's a major step in the right direction.