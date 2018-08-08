1 -- The pace isn’t all that fast … at least not yet



Several media members who have attended the first two days of preseason practice have remarked that the Seminoles aren’t exactly operating at a blazing pace. They’re working hard, sure. They're competing. But it hasn’t been the go-go-go-go-go rhythm many of us expected.

The offense will run a play with one quarterback taking a snap. Then there will be a few moments of discussion before the next quarterback will take a snap. Then the same thing will happen again, and so on. Every once in a while, the coaches will signal for a hurry-up play, and everyone will sprint up to the line of scrimmage for a quick snap. But otherwise, the pace of these first two practices has looked more like a stock car race than Formula One.

That seems odd on the surface, of course, because we know Willie Taggart wants to have an up-tempo offense. And the portions of practice that we saw during the spring -- at least certain portions -- were definitely run at a heightened pace.

So what gives?

We haven't had a chance to ask Taggart about it yet, but my best guess is it relates to the format of these split practices. Because the incoming freshmen, along with select older players and walk-ons, are practicing by themselves early in the morning, that basically leave the first- and second-string offense and defense (along with a few extras) to work during the practices that have been open to the media.

That’s probably only about 60 or so players running through drills, compared to the 100-plus that will take part in most practices. And if the coaches were to go up-tempo with that smaller roster for two-plus hours -- in the heat and humidity of Tallahassee in early August -- I think they’d be carrying players off the field left and right.

From the sounds of it, FSU will be bringing the entire team back together later this week. And when that happens, my guess is we’ll see the tempo start kicking into overdrive.