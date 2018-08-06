1 -- Every player got a legitimate fresh start with this coaching staff

One of the nice things about getting to hear directly from the coordinators and position coaches -- which is something Willie Taggart allows but hasn't been done regularly around here since the Bobby Bowden era -- is that you sometimes can pick up bits and pieces of information that help paint a clearer of picture of what's going on with the football program.

That definitely happened on Sunday, when offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett both shared details that shed light on the coaching transition that took place earlier this year.

First, Barnett was asked if there were any players who surprised him when he got here, based on how they looked on film or performed before he was hired. And the first name he mentioned was redshirt sophomore defensive end Janarius Robinson. What's interesting about that is Robinson played very little under the former coaching staff. He redshirted in 2016 and then was credited with just three tackles in 2017 -- with two of them coming in the ULM game in the regular-season finale. So it's not as if he would have been on Barnett's radar to even have an opinion on his ability as a player.

Then Barnett explained where that notion came from. He said Robinson has performed better than, "what others have said about him."

"Because we're hearing all this stuff, and I'm seeing other things," Barnett said. "I'm like, 'I know what y'all are saying, but this dude is a good player.'"

Now, it's not clear exactly who Barnett was getting that information from. It could have been members of the previous coaching staff, or it could have been support staff members who stayed on after the coaching change. Either way, it's good to hear that Barnett didn't rely too heavily upon those scouting reports and instead let his staff make their own evaluations. While coaching turnover can be difficult for many players, one of the real positives from a regime change is that it sometimes creates opportunities for players who have fallen out of favor, for one reason or another. (Barnett went on to say there were several other players who have been pleasant surprises, and he mentioned defensive backs Kyle Meyers and A.J. Westbrook and linebacker Dontavious Jackson by name.)

On the offensive side, Bell provided similar insight into how they have handled the quarterbacks. While it was common knowledge around the program that James Blackman had the better reputation as a teammate and a leader than Deondre Francois, Bell made it clear that the current coaching staff was not going to make any decisions based on what happened under the previous regime. Just read this quote below:

"I truly believe that when a new staff comes in, that when there's a new group, if you listen to everybody else, you're going to miss a lot of things," Bell said. "It's amazing what coaching changes can do to human beings. ... So I don't care what happened here before. I really don't. I care what happened the day I got hired and moving forward. ...

"To be clear, I don't care what happened. I don't care who played and I don't care who they (the other players) liked. I care about what these kids do from the time we get hired to the day that we're not here anymore."

That doesn't necessarily mean Francois got a completely clean slate when the new coaches took over. Taggart has said previously that he admonished the quarterback about his decision to skip the Delaware State game last season. But it does mean that they're not going to hold everything they've heard against him. That's good to hear. While past transgressions can sometimes be an indicator of future behavior, there also have been plenty of cases where players have completely turned their careers around once they've gotten a fresh start.

Bell explained that he experienced that first-hand when he was a player at Middle Tennessee State. And he said he's happy to provide that opportunity for other players as a coach.