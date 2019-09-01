In the wake of Florida State's stunning 36-31 loss to Boise State on Saturday, it's time for a new Warchant 3-2-1 to bring things into focus. In this edition, managing editor Ira Schoffel shares three observations, two questions and a prediction.

1 -- What happened Saturday was last thing Taggart needed

Let's start with the obvious: It's going to be difficult for Willie Taggart and his coaching staff to come back from this.

I'm not going to say they can't. It would be foolish to talk in absolutes at this point. But if you were trying to come up with a scenario that would make this coaching staff's job as challenging as possible, this might have been it.

Willie Taggart needed to win that opening game. He needed to win it not just for the fans who checked out after last season and haven't renewed their season tickets. He needed to win it for the players in his locker room. He needed to win it to convince them that he and his staff know what they're doing, that they're putting them in the best possible positions to succeed, and that the players are going to reap the rewards of their hard work.

What we witnessed on Saturday is not going to help in that regard. If anything, it might have done irreparable harm.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial