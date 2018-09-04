1 -- The hurry-up, no-huddle only works if you can actually hurry-up



As annoying as it was for Florida State fans to watch Virginia Tech's players continually crumble to the grass and receive clock-stopping injury timeouts every time the Seminoles made a big play, the reality is that wasn't the only thing slowing down Willie Taggart's offense Monday night.

Despite having all of spring practice and a month of preseason drills, the Seminoles looked totally unprepared to run their hurry-up, no-huddle (HUNH) offense. I think most of us expected there to be hiccups with the new system -- especially in the early part of the season -- but that game was essentially one three-hour hiccup.

For all of the talk about lethal simplicity and being on constant attack, the Seminoles ran 63 offensive plays against Virginia Tech. One year ago, Jimbo Fisher's slowest-show-on-turf ran an average of 62.15 plays per game.

So yeah, not much of an improvement in terms of tempo. And if you didn't know this before Monday night, you do now -- a HUNH offense is only effective if you can actually run it at a pace that keeps the defense off-balance. The entire theory behind that system is that by keeping things streamlined -- using simplified schemes and assignments -- you can become so crisp at running a limited number of plays that you can run the next one before the defense has time to regroup from the last one. We all saw that up close and personal from Houston in 2015 and Oregon the year before that.

But FSU clearly isn't capable of doing that just yet. Even when the Hokies weren't flopping between plays, the Seminoles were constantly slowing themselves down. There were numerous instances when Virginia Tech's defense was scrambling after a play, looking to the sideline for a call or even trying to make a substitution, but the Seminoles could never make them pay. I don't know if the plays weren't getting relayed in fast enough or if the players weren't understanding the calls, but Deondre Francois was spending far too much time getting guys lined up correctly to run this system. (The players also had to ask the crowd to quiet down on a few occasions so that they could hear the signals, which doesn't bode well for games that aren't played in Doak Campbell Stadium.)

What frustrated so many about Florida State's previous offense was that Fisher appeared to be asking too much of college football players. There was so much to learn that it seemingly took forever for young players to gain a strong enough grasp to actually get on the field. And players at every position -- except for maybe running back -- seemed to get so bogged down in the system's mental gymnastics that they rarely played with confidence and conviction.

But at least Fisher's plays weren't easy for the defense to diagnose and defend. What we saw on Monday was the worst of both worlds -- an offense that was not complex and also not fast enough to create any confusion.

I know a lot of folks are harping on the offensive line issues, and I get that. But that position has been an issue for quite some time, and it's only going to get a whole lot better through recruiting. In the meantime, a HUNH offense -- when run well -- can mask a lot of those concerns. What it requires, though, is better play-calling and much better execution.

The big question now is how long does it take to get this offense going?

When Taggart was at USF and made the transition to playing with tempo in 2015 -- that was the year he implemented his "Gulf Coast Offense" -- the Bulls struggled in their first three games against FBS opponents. They scored 14 against FSU, 17 against Maryland and 17 against Memphis. All three games would be losses.

Then things started to click, and USF won seven of its last nine games. I can't predict how long it's going to take Taggart to get his system into high gear at Florida State. One would think he has to be better at teaching it in 2018 than he was back then, and the Seminoles certainly have more talent to work with. So maybe the learning curve will be steeper?

What I do know is if it doesn't happen soon, there are an awful lot of defenses on this schedule that can make FSU look just as bad as it did on Monday, if not worse.



