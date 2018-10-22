1 -- The Wake Forest game could be a very positive sign

In a vacuum, it could be difficult to determine just how much to take away from Florida State's 38-17 victory against Wake Forest. Because the Demon Deacons (3-4, 0-3 ACC) have plenty of their own problems, it could be an endless stream of, "Yeah, buts."

Yeah, Cam Akers looked like more like himself again, rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. But Wake Forest's rushing defense has been poor all season. The Demon Deacons allow more than 220 rushing yards per game and 5.77 yards per carry, and FSU didn't reach either of those marks.

Yeah, the Seminoles' offensive line didn't allow a sack, but the Demon Deacons have not been very good at pressuring the quarterback. Through seven games, they're tied for 95th nationally with 1.71 sacks per game.

Yeah, the Seminoles scored 38 points -- their highest scoring output this season and their best in an ACC game since putting up 45 points against Syracuse late in the 2016 season -- but Wake Forest also surrendered 63 points to Clemson, 56 to Notre Dame and 41 to Boston College

Yeah, FSU's defense had a stretch of 10 consecutive drives without giving up a point, but the Seminoles also allowed Wake to score its first touchdown inside Doak Campbell Stadium since 2006. The Demon Deacons scored 17 points on Saturday after scoring a grand total of 9 points in their last four trips to Tallahassee combined.

You get the picture.

But the reality is games don't take place in a vacuum. And the reason I was so impressed by Florida State's performance on Saturday wasn't because of the number of points they scored or yards they gained, but because of how hard they competed, and how well they executed for most of the game.

To me, that was the big question entering this contest. We all knew the Seminoles would play hard at Miami two weeks ago. Even as the program began to falter in the final two or three seasons under Jimbo Fisher, they always prepared well and competed against their biggest rivals. Miami, Florida and Clemson always got FSU's best shot; it was the Wake Forests and Boston Colleges and North Carolinas that did not.

So, I had real questions about how engaged the 'Noles would be in this spot -- coming off of a heartbreaking loss at Miami and then sitting through an off-week. But while the first few possessions certainly had me concerned, the way FSU performed in the second and third quarters was extremely impressive. It was the best we have seen this team play in all three phases all season.

In the second and third quarters combined, FSU racked up 334 yards of offense on 36 plays -- that's an average of 9.3 yards per play. In those same two quarters, Wake Forest generated just 95 yards of offense on 46 plays -- an average of 2.1 yards. That's a level of domination we haven't seen around these parts in quite some time.

Consider this stat: The 38 points Florida State scored on Saturday was the highest point total for the Seminoles in ACC play since late in the 2016 season. And in their last three games, they have scored an average of 31.0 points against Wake, Miami and Louisville. FSU didn't score 31 against any ACC opponent last season, and they averaged just 19.5 points per game.