The 3-2-1: Evaluating FSU roster, depth chart after first spring practice

1 -- Improved depth most evident on OL, in secondary

One of the main themes you're going to hear throughout this spring is the improved depth the Seminoles have across the board.

As Mike Norvell was happy to point out during his pre-spring press conference on Friday, more than 90 percent of the Seminoles' 85-man roster for 2022 is already on campus and taking part in spring practice. That's very different from what the Seminoles have experienced in recent years, and it's honestly much different from what most college programs see during spring drills.

Thanks to not having a large senior class last season and being able to bring in most of their newcomers this spring -- 23 new players enrolled in January, including one preferred walk-on -- FSU has the luxury of having a nearly complete roster this spring.

And nowhere was that more evident during Friday's first practice than on the offensive line and in the defensive backfield.

At one point during position drills, OL coach Alex Atkins assembled all of his players into three groups -- a first team, second team and third team -- and he still had one or two players left over. I can assure you that at no point during Mike Norvell's tenure have the Seminoles had a full third-team offensive line. (I'm not sure we've seen that since before Jimbo Fisher left town.)

Last spring and fall, in fact, there were times when Atkins barely had 10 offensive linemen to work with. That's a nightmare scenario.

It means the offensive linemen who are playing are often taking too much wear and tear due to excessive reps. There's limited competition because there are fewer viable options. And as we have seen multiple times the past few seasons, guys who aren't fully healthy have had to play in games -- meaning the entire offense was at a disadvantage before the ball was snapped.

I'm not going to tell you that the third-team offensive line on Saturday was one you could win with. There actually were still a couple of walk-ons in that group (though that will likely change in the fall when a few more high school signees arrive.) But just having 15-plus bodies available for drills was a big step in the right direction, and several guys in that second unit will definitely be pushing for starting jobs.

The depth might be even better in the secondary.

The media are not allowed to provide detailed depth-chart breakdowns from practice, but we can tell you that there are several guys who have started games -- multiple games -- in FSU's defensive backfield, who were working with the third-team defense Saturday. And there are guys who could very well be starters this season working on the second and third teams.

I don't know how it's all going to work out with this group for the long-term. Even in today's college football, with teams often playing five or six DBs at a time, the Seminoles aren't going to have enough snaps to make everybody happy. They have at least 10 guys who saw major action last season, some young backups who have displayed promise, and several new additions. I'd have to think there's a good chance a couple of these guys will look for greener pastures in the future.

But when it comes to all-out competition, this spring should be something for the books with that DB room. Which means guys won't want to miss a practice -- or even a series -- for fear of someone taking their spot.