1 -- Of this team's biggest issues, a lack of physicality may top the list



It didn't surprise me that Samford had impressive skill players -- guys who could run with, and sometimes past, the best that Florida State has to offer. Strong FCS programs are often able to find a few skill players each year that, for whatever reason, were either passed over by bigger schools or transferred down a level after things didn't work out at an FBS school.

So as well as Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges (39-60-4, 475 yards, two touchdowns) and wide receiver Kelvin McKnight (14 receptions, 215 yards, two touchdowns) played, that wasn't the thing that concerned me most about Florida State's tougher-than-expected game against the Bulldogs.

What really shocked me -- and I assume greatly concerns FSU's coaches -- is that the Seminoles weren't able to dominate Samford on either line of scrimmage. On defense, they weren't able to collapse the pocket the way we might have expected. And on offense, they weren't able to drive the Bulldogs off the ball the way they should have.

When the game was over and the Seminoles had eked out a 36-26 victory, I think the two plays that stood out the most to me were Samford's two-yard touchdown plunge midway through the first quarter and FSU's failed fourth-and-1 attempt in the third.

On Samford's short TD run, it was first-and-goal from the Seminoles' 2-yard line. At the time, I figured the Bulldogs would have Hodges try to hit a quick pass for the score, or maybe have him roll out and make a decision on the move. I never dreamed they would line up and try to run straight up the middle against Demarcus Christmas and company. Yet, that's exactly what they did -- and they were successful. On the very first attempt.

Equally concerning was the fact that Florida State's offensive line was able to get zero push on a fourth-down run early in the third quarter. At the time, FSU was trailing 23-21 and had forced a three-and-out on Samford's opening possession of the second half. The Seminoles then took the ball and drove from their own 24-yard line to the Bulldogs' 40 in seven plays.

Facing a fourth-and-1 from the 40, this should have been the perfect opportunity for FSU to send a message about its physical dominance in this matchup. "Yeah, Samford, you've played a nice 30 minutes. Congratulations. But we're bigger and stronger and deeper, and this is when we start to wear you out physically."

Instead, the Bulldogs again got penetration at the line of scrimmage, sophomore tailback Cam Akers decided to try to change direction instead of pushing straight ahead for a tough yard, and the play went for no gain.

Those examples reflected upon FSU's lack of physicality on the offensive line and in the front-seven on defense, but the reality is those groups are not alone. Other than a couple of players, this team hasn't demonstrated much physicality in any aspect of the game.

The wide receivers and running backs, for the most part, don't run through tackles or deliver big blocks. The linebackers and defensive backs don't necessarily strike fear in opposing ballcarriers. Even on special teams, FSU hasn't looked like the more physical team in either of these first two games.

Why is that? I'm not really sure. One theory is that FSU's coaches aren't fostering a physical mentality with the way they practice. And since the media aren't allowed to watch more than 15 or 20 minutes of most sessions, it's difficult for me to offer an opinion on that.

Another theory is that former head coach Jimbo Fisher's staff didn't do a good enough job of evaluating that aspect of the players they recruited in recent years. Perhaps they were more enamored with players' speed and measurables than they were with determining which prospects were really hard-nosed football players.

Again, that's hard for any of us to diagnose from our seats in the press box, or your seats in the stands. All we can do is judge by what we see on the field, and what we're seeing right now is a not-very-physical Florida State football team.

There are a few exceptions on each side of the ball, of course -- with the biggest one being senior tailback Jacques Patrick. Although he only finished with 44 rushing yards and averaged only 3.4 yards per carry, I thought Patrick played a huge role in propelling the Seminoles to victory on Saturday. He was the one guy who ran with determination and power and tried to impose his will on the Samford defense, and I thought that rubbed off on sophomore Cam Akers and others as the game went on.

I don't know if Willie Taggart and his coaching staff are going to be able to teach this team how to be more physical during the course of this season. They can ramp up the hitting in practice, but that can do more harm than good when you're already precariously thin at some positions. So that might not be the best solution.

At the end of the day, they might have to do it through recruiting -- making sure that future classes are filled with the types of "war daddies" and "bad asses" that Taggart has said he wants throughout his roster.