1 -- Offense gets a boost as OL receives helping hand

It didn't take long Saturday to see that first-year Florida State coach Willie Taggart was serious about providing some help to his beleaguered offensive line.

On the second play of the game, instead of sending tight end Tre' McKitty out on a pass pattern along with the Seminoles' wide receivers -- the way he had so often in FSU's first three games -- Taggart kept McKitty in to help provide protection for quarterback Deondre Francois.

The result was enough time in the pocket for Francois to make a pump-fake to fool the defense and then connect with junior wide receiver Keith Gavin on a 19-yard gain. It was the longest play on the Seminoles' game-opening touchdown drive.

Then on the second play of the next series, Taggart went even further and called for max-protection -- he kept a tight end and a running back in to block -- and that helped Francois connect with receiver Nyqwan Murray on a 30-yard completion. That was the longest play of that touchdown drive.

Taggart acknowledged he would have to make some changes on offense after the Seminoles scored just seven points one week earlier at Syracuse. And the moves were even more important in this game, considering junior Abdul Bello and redshirt freshman Brady Scott were both making their first career starts -- at left tackle and right tackle, respectively.

The Seminoles' offensive line still had its share of issues during the 37-19 victory over Northern Illinois, but the extra blockers on certain passing downs were helpful. And when FSU went with just five blockers and an empty backfield, Francois seemed to do a better job of getting the ball out of his hands quicker than in previous games. He was sacked twice on Saturday after being sacked a total of 10 times in FSU's first three games.

Florida State also made some adjustments in the ground game. For starters, the Seminoles were far more committed to running the football -- they racked up 57 carries in this game, compared to 86 in the first three games combined (an average of 28.7 rushes per outing). There also seemed to be more designed runs for Francois in this game, and there was even more of a power running game at times -- particularly on FSU's final drive.

By using an H-back to get an extra blocker at the point of attack, the Seminoles helped backup tailback Amir Rasul rush for 28 yards on six consecutive carries -- Rasul's final carry was good for a seven-yard touchdown scamper on third-and-two.

Partly due to those changes and partly due to better execution at just about every position, Florida State delivered its best offensive performance of the season Saturday. The 'Noles started the first half with two quick touchdowns, and they capped the half off with a pair of field goals for a 20-7 advantage. If not for two costly fumbles in between, the Seminoles could have been well on their way to a blowout victory.

FSU's offense skidded off the tracks in the third quarter, however, gaining just 66 yards of total offense on 16 plays -- 13 runs and 3 passes. But the 'Noles finished strong in the fourth, recording a pair of touchdowns to seal the victory. The Seminoles amassed 129 yards of offense on 19 plays in the final quarter, with the bulk of that coming on a 78-yard scoring pass from Francois to redshirt freshman receiver Tamorrion Terry.



That play also featured max-protection and play-action to help buy Francois time to make the deep throw.