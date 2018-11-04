1 -- Taggart's playcalling decision is step in right direction

Willie Taggart isn’t getting a lot of praise these days, and that’s certainly understandable when your team is 4-5 and has gotten blown out in back-to-back conference games. But Taggart’s decision to let offensive coordinator Walt Bell take over the play-calling duties on Saturday at N.C. State was one of the best big-picture moves I’ve seen him make this season.

Not because I think Bell is a better play-caller than Taggart, but because I think the decision shows a willingness to adapt, it conveys a certain level of trust in his offensive coordinator, and because it’s in the best interest of the entire team.

When explaining the decision Saturday night, Taggart said the move didn’t have anything to do with kick-starting the Seminoles’ stagnant offense. He said he did it so he could spend more time with other areas of his team that need help.

Hallelujah!

For so many offensive-minded head coaches, giving up play-calling duties seems tantamount to admitting defeat. Or losing credibility. Or letting someone else drive their precious sports car. Maybe all three.

It definitely seems to be a blow to their ego.

Here at Florida State, Bobby Bowden hated not calling plays as a head coach and was infamous for meddling with his offensive coordinators during games. Jimbo Fisher refused to give up play-calling throughout his entire tenure, even when several areas of his program were failing miserably the last couple of years. Fisher did let then-offensive coordinator Randy Sanders call plays a couple of times in 2015, but he quickly grabbed the responsibility back and never relinquished it again.

Why? Well, I’m sure he didn’t love every call that Sanders made. Just like Bowden didn’t love all the calls that his offensive coordinators made. Just like I’m sure Taggart didn’t love all of Bell’s calls on Saturday.

When asked what he thought of Bell's play-calling after the loss at N.C. State, Taggart said Bell did well “for the most part." He said he'll decide how those responsibilities will be handled going forward this week in practice.

Well, Coach, allow me to humbly suggest that you don’t look back.

If the reason Taggart really put down the play-calling sheet was to help his team in other areas — and I believe it was — there’s no reason to switch back now. It’s not like all of their problems were solved on Saturday.

And if you watched Taggart on the sideline during the N.C. State game, you could see that he was freed up to be more engaged with individual players at different positions. He also could spend a lot more time working the refs. (Granted, he wasn’t very successful in that regard ... but at least he had time to try.)