1 -- The 'New Bloods' aren't going anywhere any time soon

With Tuesday's commitment of four-star South Carolina standout John Butler and Wednesday's re-commitment of 7-foot-3 center Naheem McLeod, the Florida State men's basketball team now boasts the nation's No. 2 recruiting class for 2021. The Seminoles trail only Villanova in the team recruiting rankings, and that's only by a very slim margin.

There was a time when boasting a No. 2 recruiting class would be an astonishing development for FSU basketball, but not anymore. And that speaks to the strength and staying power of the program Leonard Hamilton has built with the help of his assistant coaches and support staff. While they have taken to calling themselves the "New Bloods," not to be confused with college basketball's traditional "blue bloods," there really isn't anything new about FSU's run of success.

We probably shouldn't have to keep reminding ourselves of what the Seminoles have accomplished in recent years, but let's do it at least one more time.

* 2016-17 -- FSU sets a school record with 24 regular-season wins and ties the school record with 12 ACC victories during the regular season. Earns a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

* 2017-18 -- The 'Noles advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history and narrowly miss a trip to the Final Four.

* 2018-19 -- Hamilton's team sets a school record with 29 wins and another FSU record with 13 ACC victories in the regular season. Advances to Sweet 16 for second straight season but sees tournament run cut short when two key seniors are knocked out of the lineup.

* 2019-20 -- FSU sets another school record with 26 victories in the regular season. Also wins ACC regular-season championship for first time in school history. Enters postseason with No. 4 national ranking before season is cut short by the coronavirus.

During that time frame, the Seminoles also have produced three NBA first-round picks -- Malik Beasley, Jonathan Isaac and Mfiondu Kabengele -- and a pair of second-rounders in Dwayne Bacon and Terance Mann. They will have two or three more players taken in this year's draft as well (more on that later in this column).

And the Seminoles' 2020-21 team will feature the highest-rated recruit in Hamilton's entire tenure -- Scottie Barnes, a 6-foot-9 freshman who is actually expected to play point guard. While Isaac was the nation's No. 8 prospect in the country coming out of high school (according to Rivals), Barnes checks in at No. 7.

It would have been great to see what Hamilton's squad could have accomplished in this year's NCAA Tournament; many experts believe the Seminoles had a legitimate shot to win it all. But as disappointing as that was for FSU's players, coaches and fans, it's more clear than ever that the Seminoles' window of opportunity isn't closing any time soon.