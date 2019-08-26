1 -- Taggart may not want to discuss the past, but he obviously has learned from it

Over the past eight months, Willie Taggart has reminded everyone in his program -- players, coaches and support staff -- that he doesn't want them to dwell on 2018. He doesn't want to discuss it. He doesn't want to be reminded of it. He doesn't even really want to use it as motivation.

He wants to leave everything from 2018 back in 2018.

While that approach is understandable following such a disappointing campaign, that doesn't mean the 2019 Seminoles are totally ignoring what happened one year ago. To the contrary, over the past few days, Taggart has made a slew of announcements and public comments that illustrate just how differently he plans to handle things in Year Two of his tenure.

First came his proclamation regarding the team's uniforms during the Seminoles' Kickoff Luncheon on Friday afternoon. During the 2019 season, Taggart announced, FSU's players will wear only two types of uniforms: At home, they will don traditional garnet tops and gold pants; On the road, they will wear all white. The Seminoles will sport their traditional gold helmets for both home and away games.

That statement drew cheers from many of the fans in attendance, and it was a stark contrast from the approach in 2018, when the Seminoles kicked off the Taggart Era at home in all black uniforms with garnet and black helmets.

Also at that Friday luncheon, Taggart confirmed that the FSU defense's much-maligned Turnover Backpack is finally being jettisoned once and for all. He went on to say that the only "bag" the Seminoles want to secure now is one that holds the ACC championship trophy.

Of course, the changes this fall will go far beyond attire and accessories.

In explaining his decision to go with James Blackman over Alex Hornibrook at quarterback for the season opener, Taggart said it basically came down to the fact that Blackman has a stronger connection with his teammates than does the Wisconsin graduate transfer. On more than one occasion Monday, Taggart said that Blackman "has the football team" ... meaning he is the QB the Seminoles' other players are eager to go to battle with.

While I'm not sure that Taggart would agree with this next statement, you could certainly make the argument that the Seminoles' coaches ignored that important quality when judging last season's quarterback competition. If they had placed as much of a premium on leadership and chemistry, perhaps they would have given Blackman more of an opportunity instead of riding with Deondre Francois all season.

Then there was the comment Taggart made Monday about how the players will conduct themselves during pregame warmups this time around. If you remember the scene before last year's season opener against Virginia Tech, the Seminoles were so excited about the start of a new era that they worked themselves into a frenzy.

They danced. They swag-surfed. They were so emotional for the prime-time kickoff that Taggart believes they had little left in the tank when the game actually got going.

He said that won't happen again this Saturday.

"The thing we can't do is go back to that game last year," Taggart said. "Felt like we left a lot of energy out there pregame. It's a little different for me, personally. And we've got to make sure we're not doing that."

It's just one more change in an offseason filled with them. Soon, we'll know if they'll yield different results.