1 - Norvell putting imprint on FSU program

Two games is an awfully small sample size, but some Florida State fans felt like they already had an idea of what Mike Norvell was all about after watching the Seminoles' losses to Georgia Tech and Miami. And they didn't like the early indications.

*** They questioned whether he would make the tough decisions to bench starters at quarterback and other positions and give the Seminoles' younger players a chance.

*** They criticized his handling of the Marvin Wilson and Warren Thompson situations from this summer, saying he showed weakness by apologizing for the first incident and for letting Thompson stay on the team after the second.

*** And some lamented the entire state of the program -- saying either that FSU should have never let Jimbo Fisher walk out the door, or that it was a mistake to buy out Willie Taggart to just turn around and hire another coach without a proven track record on the Power 5 level.

Did we mention that all of these conclusions were being drawn after just two games?

If nothing else, what transpired Saturday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium should send a message that we're just starting to get a sense for what Norvell is all about.

While we can argue about the significance of Florida State's win over Jacksonville State -- was it a gutsy comeback through adverse conditions, or was it an ugly win over an overmatched opponent? -- what's not up for debate is the fact that Norvell made several decisions that will go a long way in shaping his imprint on the Seminoles' program.

Let's start with the obvious: The decision to bench quarterback James Blackman and give the start to freshman Tate Rodemaker. While things obviously didn't go all that well for Rodemaker, the idea that Norvell was willing to make that move is very important because it sends a message to every other player on the roster.

Even if you've started 25 games, and even if you are well-liked by your teammates, if you are not producing on Saturdays, you can and will be replaced.

That was a move Willie Taggart never seemed willing to make during his nearly two years in Tallahassee. Deondre Francois played poorly for most of the 2018 season, and yet Taggart never wanted to make a switch at quarterback. Then Blackman and Alex Hornibrook took turns running the show in 2019 with mixed results, and Jordan Travis never got an opportunity to even sniff the field until Taggart was fired late in the season.

In the very first game FSU played after Taggart's dismissal, Travis got a chance under interim head coach Odell Haggins and delivered two long touchdown runs in a surprising, 38-31 win at Boston College.

It was the same story at several other positions as well.

D.J. Matthews would go out each week and let punts hit the ground and roll to eternity, costing the team precious field position, and nothing would happen. Linebacker Dontavious Jackson would make undisciplined mistakes and commit silly penalties, but he wouldn't see his playing time reduced until late in his senior season. Offensive linemen would fail to compete and repeatedly whiff on their assignments, and yet they would keep running out there each Saturday.

Now consider what Florida State did early in Saturday's game.

There were plays where the freshman Rodemaker was at quarterback, freshman Lawrance Toafili was at tailback, freshman Kentron Poitier was at receiver, and freshman walk-on Preston Daniel was at tight end. Freshman Robert Scott Jr. started at right tackle, redshirt freshman Darius Washington was at left tackle, and redshirt freshman Maurice Smith would have started at center, but he was disciplined in the first half and only played the second.

Norvell has made it clear that he wants to play true freshman Thomas Shrader on the offensive line as well. So there's a chance FSU could have four true or redshirt freshmen on the line together at some point this season.

When you add in the freshmen rotating in at the skill positions and potentially at quarterback, that is one heck of a youth movement. And I think we should take a moment to reflect on what it takes to make that happen.

While it's easy for us as fans and media to call for younger players to get in the game, it's often a much more difficult decision for coaches. It's a risky proposition for several reasons -- younger players generally aren't as physically mature, they often have to get adjusted to the speed of the college game, they sometimes lack knowledge of assignments and techniques, and playing them over veterans can lead to friction in a locker room.

So it's a big deal what Norvell and his staff have started doing with this depth chart.