1 -- It was Deondre Francois' job to lose

As far as quarterback competitions go, this one wasn't the most compelling once preseason camp really got going a few weeks ago.

From the very first day of practice, junior Deondre Francois appeared to be the most consistent and accurate of the three quarterbacks. Sophomore James Blackman and redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman both had their moments, but it seemed from the beginning that Francois was going to be the guy (which is why we predicted he would win the job in a 3-2-1 nearly three weeks ago).

FSU held its final preseason scrimmage on Saturday night, and from everything we've heard, the offense performed very well -- just like it did one week earlier in a situational scrimmage. And even though Francois was a big part of that success, he didn't win the job with one or two big days. He won it by being the best of the three quarterbacks all preseason.

"When you watch the body of work, in the short amount of time he's been out there ... when he's out there and running the offense, it's a lot more efficient," Taggart said Monday morning. "A lot less mistakes. And I think that's important."

When it came to their play on the field this preseason, all three quarterbacks pretty much were who we thought they were coming into camp.

Blackman throws that beautiful deep ball and can make some big plays in the passing game, but he's not consistent enough just yet, and he isn't very dynamic as a runner.

Hockman might be more consistent than Blackman in some aspects of the passing game, but he isn't special when it comes to throwing the deep ball -- which likely will be a big part of this offense. And he also doesn't present a major threat as a runner.

With Francois, Taggart has a strong-armed quarterback who can make opposing coordinators worry about defending the entire field. He can throw the deep ball and also deliver darts to the wide side, which many college quarterbacks can't do effectively. He also is a better runner than he was able to show in Jimbo Fisher's offense, and I think you'll see him pick up some huge gains with zone-read keepers as opponents focus on stopping FSU's talented running backs.

To me, there were only two things that could really keep Francois from winning the starting job -- his knee and his off-field decisions. Once his knee healed completely and he was given a green light at the start of preseason practice, the only thing left was to continue rehabilitating his image within the program. And Taggart said again on Monday -- as he has been saying for months -- that Francois has gone above and beyond when it comes to earning the trust of his coaches and teammates.

"He's been doing everything we've asked him to do, and more," Taggart said. "More than just myself trusting him, I think the entire football team trusts him."

It has been a long road back for Deondre Francois -- one that had required him to mend both his knee and his reputation. Now that he's done that, the playing should be the easy part.