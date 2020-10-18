No. 1 — The first punt block

Norvell has preached since arriving how important special teams were going to be in his program. It was going to the backbone of the entire team. On Saturday night, after the Seminoles forced a punt on the first North Carolina possession, he indeed got a special play from that unit. And it set the tone for the entire game.

Florida State freshman receiver Ja'Khi Douglas broke through to block the Tar Heels' punt, DeCalon Brooks picked it up and returned it 23 yards to the UNC 23. Exactly one play later, Jordan Travis was in the end zone. And Florida State had a quick 7-0 lead.

If the Tar Heels were expecting an easy time of it in Tallahassee — and who could have blamed them with the way the Seminoles had played Top 5 teams in recent years — they were slapped into reality after that two-play sequence.

"We knew we were going to be aggressive on our punt pressure unit," Norvell said. "I thought Coach J.P. (John Papuchis) put together a great plan and our kids believed in it. We knew that there was going to be an opportunity to change the game within that unit, and we did."

Later on in the first half, Marvin Wilson partially blocked another punt — his third blocked kick of the season and the fifth for the Seminoles overall.

No. 2 The scramble-drill pass to Helton

Jordan Travis had already hit on a couple of big plays during the previous drive: A terrifically designed pass over the middle to walk-on tight end Preston Daniel to get the Seminoles off the goal line and then a great throw to Ontaria Wilson for a 58-yard gain.