The Battle's End announced the addition of FSU's Luke Clanton, one of the nation's top amateur golfers, on Thursday night.

Clanton has had a stunning summer. After making the cut and finishing T41 at the U.S. Open, Clanton became the first amateur golfer since 1958 to finish in the top-10 of consecutive PGA Tour events.

He finished T-10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. On Sunday, Clanton birdied four of his last five holes and closed with a 63 in the fourth round to finish in a tie for second place at the John Deere Classic.

“Luke Clanton is one of the best in the world at what he does, and we are fortunate for the opportunity to work with an athlete of his caliber, especially during this exceptional run,” Ingram Smith, CEO of The Battle’s End, said in a statement. “Luke is the embodiment of a Battle’s End Athlete. He was an elite prospect who has flourished during his time at Florida State thanks to excellent coaching and top-end training facilities and has cemented himself as one of the best in the entire country.

"We are thrilled to be able to make sure he has a best-in-class NIL experience as he spends the rest of his collegiate career at FSU.”

In the spring, the rising junior was a key member of the first Florida State golf team that reached the NCAA Match Play Finals and finished T-2 in individual stroke play.

“It’s been awesome the last couple of weeks,” Clanton told CBS following Sunday's round. “Being in the last couple of groups and having the chance to win a golf tournament; that’s kind of what we dream for, and look for. It’s been unbelievable.”