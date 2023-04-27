There won’t be much Florida State representation in this year’s NFL Draft. This is expected to be the third time in the last four years that no FSU player is taken in Thursday night’s first round. And it’s quite possible that two-time All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson is the only FSU alum taken in this year’s seven-round draft, which is being held in Kansas City. The reason behind that has changed somewhat, however. Whereas much of FSU’s falloff in NFL Draft production over the last few years has been related to the team’s underwhelming on-field results, this year’s lack of FSU players can be attributed to a much more positive reason. Prominent FSU NIL collective The Battle’s End launched in December with a focus on active roster retention and did exactly that, persuading a few draft-eligible Seminoles who would have likely been drafted to run it back for one final season in Tallahassee. Instead of FSU having as many as five or more players taken in this year’s draft, Robinson could be the only one. And while TBE doesn’t want to take full responsibility, even CEO Ingram Smith can’t deny the collective’s role. “Certainly we have played a role in that…” Smith told the Osceola. “Now there needs to be a locker room that these guys want to go back to and a coaching staff that they're confident they're gonna continue to be developed by. By no means are we the only equation here, but we can help kids with that equation a lot and help to take out some of the risks at play, definitely.” The Battle’s End website states the collective has partnered with over 60 FSU athletes in a variety of sports. The collective’s Twitter account has announced deals with over 40 members of the FSU football roster, a number of whom very well could have declared for this year’s NFL Draft had they not been able to sign NIL deals under the new law, which went into effect in July of 2021. The most obvious of these Seminoles is All-ACC defensive end Jared Verse. The Albany transfer easily could have left after his first season with the Seminoles and would have been a second or maybe even late-first-round pick. Because of NIL and TBE, he’s able to make money while returning and trying to further boost his draft stock into the top 20 or possibly even the top 10.



