Want to own a piece of Doak Campbell Stadium?

Want to help support Florida State NIL collective The Battle's End?

Now you can do both at the same time.

The Battle's End announced Thursday afternoon that it is partnering with Brandon Steiner's CollectibleXchange to sell pieces of FSU's football stadium, which have been removed this offseason as a heavy renovation of the stadium that will be finished ahead of the 2025 season began immediately after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The items for sale include everything from signs that were inside Doak Campbell Stadium to bricks or sections of the bleachers from the west side of the stadium, which have been removed over the last few months. All items are from sections 27 through 39 inside Doak, which are being completely renovated with a wider variety of seat options.

Prices range from $149.99 to $599.99 and a portion of the proceeds from each item sold will go towards The Battle's End.

"This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of FSU Football’s rich history while also making an investment in its bright future," The Battle's End CEO Ingram Smith told the Osceola. "We’re very excited to partner with an industry leader in Brandon Steiner and every piece will come with their own certificate of authenticity. Proceeds of each item sold will go to support The Battle’s End and we’ve been exceptionally encouraged by the fanbase’s response."