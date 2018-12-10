With just over a week remaining before the Early Signing Period on Dec. 19, Florida State's football coaches will host more than 15 prospects this weekend for what could be the Seminoles' biggest visit weekend of the year.

Based on the early list we have put together, it will feature a mixture of committed prospects like linebacker Kalen DeLoach and defensive back Maurice Goolsby, and uncommitted prospects such as offensive lineman Jay Williams and linebacker Samuel Williams.

To find out who all is expected to be in Tallahassee, check out our Weekend Visitor List, which will be updated throughout the week.

-----------------

Chat with other passionate 'Noles and get the latest scoop on FSU recruiting on our Premium Recruiting Board.