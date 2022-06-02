The Blitz: FSU kicks off camp season with Elite and Mega Camp events

The month of June is here, and that means recruiting camp season for the football staff at Florida State and schools around the country.

That fun for FSU kicks off on Saturday as the Seminoles host their Elite Camp, which will feature a number of big-time recruits. Last year, the Seminoles had about 50 prospects at the event, including names like Tony Mitchell, Travis Hunter, Sam McCall, Daniel Lyons, Earl Little, Vic Burley and Roderick Kearney.

From what we are hearing, this year's event -- which again is closed to the public -- will start in the mid- to late-afternoon. The recruits are being asked to arrive around 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m., although many will arrive in the morning to spend ore time on campus.

The players will take part in position drills and then a series of one-on-one competitions. Last year's even lasted about one hour, but it featured great intensity.

We are expecting to have a full list of prospects attending by Friday, but some of the standouts expected to be on hand include four-star prospects DB Avery Stuart, FSU DE commit Lamont Green Jr. and DT Jordan Hall. In addition, rising standout offensive lineman DJ Chester will be in attendance. Top receiver target Jalen Brown has talked about visiting for this event, as has four-star OL Roderick Kearney. I think it's also possible that four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens could attend. Once more names are verified, I will break down the most important visitors and discuss whether any recruits might be on Commit Watch.

One day later, on Sunday, Mike Norvell will host his annual Mega Camp, which is expected to see over 2,000 athletes working out in front of coaches from more than 30 different universities.

Not all of the prospects at the Mega Camp will be on FSU's radar -- most will be trying to catch the eyes of coaches from smaller schools -- but some intriguing new faces emerged at last year's event. And that could definitely happen again.

One thing I'll be watching this time is to see if FSU QB commit Chris Parson shows up. He has indicated he would be there but hasn't said it's locked in.

For those who missed it, FSU offered two 2023 quarterbacks last week, Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins. Both are expected to officially visit FSU. That same day, Parson started posting offers from a few other schools. I'm told he hasn't given FSU any indication that there's anything to worry about with his commitment, but it's definitely worth monitoring.

Parson did get some good news this week when he was invited to the Elite11 finals. If he shows up in Tallahassee this weekend, it would be a very good sign that things are still trending in the right direction.