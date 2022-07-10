The Blitz: FSU waiting on some big decisions, plus fallout from Ricks quote
The month of July doesn't feature as much contact between prospects and schools, but that doesn't mean things are quiet on the Florida State recruiting front.
The Seminoles are in the running for another big-time offensive line prospect, who will announce his decision on Monday, and there are several other Seminole targets expected to announce college choices soon.
There also was a social media firestorm on Sunday following comments by a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024 about Florida State's recruiting efforts. We cover all of that and more in this latest edition of The Blitz.
DECISION TIME FOR FOUR-STAR OT LUCAS SIMMONS
Florida State has already landed two four-star commitments on the line of scrimmage this month -- DE Keldric Faulk and OL Roderick Kearney -- and the Seminoles will learn Monday afternoon if they can grab another.
On Monday at 1 p.m., major FSU offensive tackle target Lucas Simmons is going to announce his college decision. The main teams in the mix are FSU, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Florida, although most feel it's going to come down to FSU, Tennessee and Southern Cal.
Simmons, who moved to the United States from Sweden during high school, is a national prospect who has shown a great deal of natural ability at camps and other workouts. He would be a major boost for the Seminoles and would continue their recent positive momentum for the 2023 class.
The Clearwater Academy International standout has strong relationships at each of the schools, but his longest bond is with FSU OL coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.
While I haven't made an official Forecast for Simmons at this point, I think Atkins' relationship will be the difference, and I would lean toward FSU winning out in this recruitment. But as of Sunday night, I haven't heard enough to say it with great confidence. Simmons' decision will be live on CBSSports HQ, and we will have live coverage, reaction and analysis on Warchant.
WHAT HAPPENED WITH 2024 DB DESMOND RICKS?
