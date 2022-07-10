The Blitz: FSU waiting on some big decisions, plus fallout from Ricks quote

The month of July doesn't feature as much contact between prospects and schools, but that doesn't mean things are quiet on the Florida State recruiting front.

The Seminoles are in the running for another big-time offensive line prospect, who will announce his decision on Monday, and there are several other Seminole targets expected to announce college choices soon.

There also was a social media firestorm on Sunday following comments by a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024 about Florida State's recruiting efforts. We cover all of that and more in this latest edition of The Blitz.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news