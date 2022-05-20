The Blitz: Latest news on FSU football recruiting (offers, visits and more)
Beginning today, we are introducing a new bi-weekly feature on Florida State football recruiting, called The Blitz.
The Blitz will typically appear on Mondays and Fridays each week, and it will recap all the latest recruiting news -- offers, evaluations, etc. -- while also looking ahead to what's on tap in the near future.
Recruiting is about to kick into overdrive with camp season beginning in June, and the Seminoles have several events planned, including an elite camp early in the month.
Here is everything you need to know about the Seminoles' latest recruiting efforts:
'Noles building toward huge weekend on June 24
As I discussed on last week's Sunday Smash, the 'Noles are making that June 24 weekend a huge event, with as many as 11 or 12 visitors coming into town. That group doesn't include any FSU commits yet, but it does include several key targets, including four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk.
The other names that have confirmed the 24th official visit weekend are offensive linemen Tommy Kinsler and Lucas Simmons, RB/DB Kylen Webb, and the most recent addition for that weekend is four-star DB Avery Stuart, who just recently visited FSU. Also coming in that weekend is four-star DE Jordan Renaud, who set that date very early in the spring.
So far, that's six official visitors for that weekend, and I'm fully expecting several more to be set up. Another one that was just set up late Wednesday evening was top RB target Sam Singleton out of Jacksonville.
Another one to watch for an official that weekend would be DE TJ Searcy. He has been on the FSU campus several times and would like to have his decision done if possible by the start of his high school season. I think another possibility to be added to that June 24 weekend is LB Caleb Lavalee, who has visited FSU multiple times and wants to wrap up the decision process by August.
Not for that weekend, but I would watch DL John Walker for an official visit down the road. Even though FSU isn't in his stated list of top schools, I hear he could be in line for a visit.
