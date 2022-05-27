Looking ahead to summer visits, plus examining FSU QB recruiting
Warchant has started a new bi-weekly feature on Florida State football recruiting, called The Blitz.
The Blitz will typically appear on Mondays and Fridays each week, and it will recap all the latest recruiting news -- offers, visits, evaluations, etc. -- while also looking ahead to what's on tap in the near future.
Here is everything you need to know about the Seminoles' latest recruiting efforts:
It was another busy week on the recruiting trail for Florida State's football coaches despite the evaluation period being nearly done. And the Seminoles' staff is ramping up for what is going to be a hectic and important month of June with camps and on-campus visits.
One of the more interesting developments is the Seminoles' recent push for a second quarterback in the 2023 class. We'll address that and much more in today's Blitz.
Targeting a second QB for 2023 class
While some fans might have been surprised to see Florida State targeting other quarterbacks for the 2023 class -- and not simply riding with longtime commit Chris Parson -- I'm told FSU discussed the situation with Parson in the spring. So he understand that this was the plan.
Florida State recently offered Brock Glenn out of Memphis and Rickie Collins out of Baton Rouge. Both quarterbacks seem to be very high on FSU's list, and Glenn is earning a great deal of attention after earning an Elite 11 Finals invite after his big performance at the regional event. Auburn, Texas A&M and others are now in hot pursuit.
I think this overall was a smart move for the 'Noles -- not only are these quarterbacks both really solid prospects, but they have either visited FSU in person or the staff has evaluated them in person. The staff also did a good job of keeping Parson in the loop.
So why are the 'Noles making this push? For starters, there's no guarantee that the scholarship quarterbacks who are on campus now will all be back in 2023. Jordan Travis could jump to the NFL, and backup Tate Rodemaker could always look for other opportunities if he doesn't feel like he's next in line. So bringing in multiple QBs in this class could be very helpful.
Even if FSU misses on both of these guys mentioned above, I feel certain they are going to add a second QB in this class. But if you are asking me which one the 'Noles have the best shot with, I'd go with Brock Glenn. First, he is from Memphis and he has already visited FSU once this spring. In addition, Glenn's high school staff is close with Norvell and his staff. Here is more from an interview we just did with Glenn.
Collins, meanwhile, is a very dynamic playmaker and has ties to FSU staffer Gabe Fertitta. He also has built a nice bond with Norvell and QBs coach Tony Tokarz. Collins is scheduled to officially visit FSU on June 10, while Glenn is working on an official visit as well.
