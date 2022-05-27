Looking ahead to summer visits, plus examining FSU QB recruiting

While some fans might have been surprised to see Florida State targeting other quarterbacks for the 2023 class -- and not simply riding with longtime commit Chris Parson -- I'm told FSU discussed the situation with Parson in the spring. So he understand that this was the plan.

Florida State recently offered Brock Glenn out of Memphis and Rickie Collins out of Baton Rouge. Both quarterbacks seem to be very high on FSU's list, and Glenn is earning a great deal of attention after earning an Elite 11 Finals invite after his big performance at the regional event. Auburn, Texas A&M and others are now in hot pursuit.

I think this overall was a smart move for the 'Noles -- not only are these quarterbacks both really solid prospects, but they have either visited FSU in person or the staff has evaluated them in person. The staff also did a good job of keeping Parson in the loop.

So why are the 'Noles making this push? For starters, there's no guarantee that the scholarship quarterbacks who are on campus now will all be back in 2023. Jordan Travis could jump to the NFL, and backup Tate Rodemaker could always look for other opportunities if he doesn't feel like he's next in line. So bringing in multiple QBs in this class could be very helpful.

Even if FSU misses on both of these guys mentioned above, I feel certain they are going to add a second QB in this class. But if you are asking me which one the 'Noles have the best shot with, I'd go with Brock Glenn. First, he is from Memphis and he has already visited FSU once this spring. In addition, Glenn's high school staff is close with Norvell and his staff. Here is more from an interview we just did with Glenn.

Collins, meanwhile, is a very dynamic playmaker and has ties to FSU staffer Gabe Fertitta. He also has built a nice bond with Norvell and QBs coach Tony Tokarz. Collins is scheduled to officially visit FSU on June 10, while Glenn is working on an official visit as well.