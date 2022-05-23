The Blitz: OL transfer now on FSU campus, JUCO OL plans visit, and more

Here is everything you need to know about the Seminoles' latest recruiting efforts:

Per multiple sources, Charlotte offensive line transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel is on Florida State's campus this week after driving to Tallahassee on Sunday. Talk of the trip was first reported on the Premium Recruiting Board late Sunday night.

Emmanuel, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, emerged almost immediately as a key target for the Seminoles. The connections are obvious in that FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins coached Emmanuel in 2019, his first year as a starter in college.

Atkins held the same positions with Charlotte before joining head coach Mike Norvell's staff the next season.

A former three-star 2017 prospect, Emmanuel listed as 6-foot-2, 306 pounds. He's started 24 games across three seasons, and played both guard and tackle at Charlotte. There's a chance he could line up at either for the Seminoles.

While Emmanuel hasn't yet announced if he is ready to make a commitment, he has received recent offers from other Power 5 schools, including Miami and Boston College. An announcement could come as soon as this week.