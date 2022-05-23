The Blitz: OL transfer now on FSU campus, JUCO OL plans visit, and more
Warchant has started a new bi-weekly feature on Florida State football recruiting, called The Blitz.
The Blitz will typically appear on Mondays and Fridays each week, and it will recap all the latest recruiting news -- offers, visits, evaluations, etc. -- while also looking ahead to what's on tap in the near future.
Here is everything you need to know about the Seminoles' latest recruiting efforts:
Charlotte offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel visits FSU
Per multiple sources, Charlotte offensive line transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel is on Florida State's campus this week after driving to Tallahassee on Sunday. Talk of the trip was first reported on the Premium Recruiting Board late Sunday night.
Emmanuel, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, emerged almost immediately as a key target for the Seminoles. The connections are obvious in that FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins coached Emmanuel in 2019, his first year as a starter in college.
Atkins held the same positions with Charlotte before joining head coach Mike Norvell's staff the next season.
A former three-star 2017 prospect, Emmanuel listed as 6-foot-2, 306 pounds. He's started 24 games across three seasons, and played both guard and tackle at Charlotte. There's a chance he could line up at either for the Seminoles.
While Emmanuel hasn't yet announced if he is ready to make a commitment, he has received recent offers from other Power 5 schools, including Miami and Boston College. An announcement could come as soon as this week.
'Noles add another official visitor
FSU already has a long list of 2023 prospects on the docket for June visits, but the staff is also looking to bring in other transfer candidates and junior college prospects who could join the team this fall.
JUCO offensive lineman Ma'Kyi Lee informed Warchant recently that he's officially visiting on June 10. Measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Lee still has three years of eligibility and could help provide needed depth along the offensive line for FSU. He originally is a Louisiana product who signed with Coffeyville C.C.
As discussed on Friday's Blitz and our Premium Recruiting Board, the 'Noles are making that June 24 weekend a huge event, with as many as 11 or 12 visitors coming into town. That group doesn't include any FSU commits yet, but it does include several key targets, including four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk, offensive linemen Tommy Kinsler and Lucas Simmons, and several other talented prospects.
