The Blitz: Update on OL commit Woody, FSU camps, scholarship count and more

The final pieces of Florida State's 2022 recruiting class are finally being added to the puzzle, as signees who did not early enroll in the spring are set to arrive to campus. Per usual, that group of talented players will be in Tallahassee on or around June 1, if not before.

One player whose status has been in question for months is four-star offensive lineman Antavious Woody -- although there was a very positive update from Woody over the weekend.

Still unsigned but a longtime Seminoles commit of nearly a calendar year, Woody posted on Instagram that he expects to be at FSU in mid- to late-June, adding a countdown clock to a picture of himself in 'Noles gear. In addition, Woody indicated to Warchant that he's close to getting things squared away academically in order to enroll at FSU.

Along with the potential addition of Woody, FSU is bringing three more offensive lineman -- Julian Armella, Jaylen Early and Qae'shon Sapp -- plus tight end Jerrale Powers into the fold.

So where does Florida State's scholarship count sit if Woody makes it in to FSU?

Well, things may be getting tighter for FSU in terms of numbers. The 'Noles currently sit at 82 players on scholarship following the recent addition of Charlotte grad transfer D'Mitri Emmmanuel, and that number will rise to 83 if Woody enrolls -- that's two short of the 85-man limit.

FSU currently has three quarterbacks, five running backs, 11 wideouts, 17 offensive lineman (without Woody), six tight ends, 17 defensive linemen, seven linebackers, 14 defensive backs and two special-teams players on scholarship, according to our unofficial count.

There's still a chance 2021 WR signee Destyn Hill enrolls before the fall as well, which would lift the Seminoles to 84. If that happens, and no other players leave the program, FSU could have space for just one more transfer. If they don't use that spot (or spots) on the transfer portal, head coach Mike Norvell has said there are walk-ons on the roster they would like to reward with scholarships.