Willie Taggart kind of dodged the question at first.

Well, "dodged" might not be the right word for it. But the Florida State head football coach definitely answered it as diplomatically as possible when I asked about it on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference.

"It's only been four games," I said, "but what has impressed you about Kendal Briles and maybe even Coach [Randy] Clements, as well, through four games?"

"They're doing a good job," Taggart said. "Kendal is doing a good job of coordinating the offense and putting a good game plan together to score some points. Coach Clements is doing a good job with the offensive line. Coach [Donte'] Pimpleton is doing a good job with the running backs, Coach [Tellly] Lockette is doing a good job with the tight ends, Coach [Ron] Dugans is doing a good job with the receivers. Who else? Who's left?"

Nobody, Coach! You knocked out all the names. Nobody could possibly be mad at you now.

Taggart then went more in depth with his answer about the offensive staff, and Briles in particular, so we'll get to the rest of the quote in a moment.

