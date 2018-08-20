During Florida State's Media Day event on Sunday, reporters from Warchant.com and other outlets got the opportunity to discuss a variety of topics with defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett and offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

Both coordinators spoke at great length about their players and different position segments. Barnett also discussed his relationship with Nick Saban -- both as a player and a coach -- and Bell opened up about naming a starting QB, play-calling and more.

Watch both interviews right here: