Warchant.com

After becoming the "winningest" coach in college baseball history this past season, Mike Martin will get one more opportunity to chase the coveted national championship trophy that has eluded him during a celebrated career.

Martin and Florida State have agreed to a one-year contract that will take him through the 2018-19 campaign. It will mark the 40th and final season of Martin’s head coaching career with the Seminoles.

FSU announced the deal -- and Martin's impending retirement -- on Monday afternoon. The Seminoles confirmed they will conduct a national search to find his replacement.

Along with pursuing the national title, Martin also will be poised to become the first college coach to surpass 2,000 victories. He currently has 1,987 wins after leading the Seminoles to a 43-19 mark this past season.

That campaign featured an ACC championship but also a disappointing 0-2 performance in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

OFFICIAL RELEASE FROM FSU

Full statements:

Stan Wilcox, Vice President & Director of Athletics“Coach Martin and I have talked several times over the last couple of years about his plans. I am pleased to announce that he has agreed to coach one last team in 2019 before retiring at the conclusion of the season.

“There is no finer representative of Florida State University and no better champion of college baseball than Mike Martin. His passion, dedication and demand for on-field success are as strong as they were the day he got the job, and I’m eager to watch what he and our team can accomplish next year. We will conduct a national search at the conclusion of the 2019 season.”

Mike Martin, FSU head baseball coach“I’ve said this so many times but it is true, I am just so thankful to work for a school like FSU and an athletics administration that has given me every opportunity to be successful.

“I’m glad that they want me to continue coaching next season and I thank all our former and current coaches, staff and most importantly our players for the consistent success of our baseball program. You don’t win at our level without student-athletes who dedicate themselves to playing as a team and playing for something more than themselves.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the huge role that our fans play in the success of our program. They are the best in the country. I can’t wait to get started this fall. Go Noles!”

John Thrasher, President, Florida State University

“Coach Martin is a great ambassador for both Florida State University and the game of baseball, and I am pleased he will return as our coach next season.

“His abilities as a coach are reflected in the fact that he is the winningest college coach in the history of the game, but he also has shown a generation what a program run with pride, class and proper priorities looks like.”

