Warchant - The five best DT groups in college football

Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. Last week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the defensive tackles.



1. FLORIDA STATE

Marvin Wilson (AP Images)

Marvin Wilson is the best defensive tackle in college football but there is depth at the position as well with Corey Durden and Robert Cooper. This is the deepest area on the Seminoles' roster.

2. CLEMSON

Bryan Bresee (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Tyler Davis and Nyles Pinckney are an amazing 1-2 punch and should keep the Tigers' recent defensive line tradition alive. Davis could end up pushing Wilson for the top DT in the conference this season. And freshman Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 prospect in the country last season, will be hard to keep off the field. And let’s not forget about Jordan Williams.

3. WEST VIRGINIA

Darius Stills (AP Images)

The Stills brothers are dominant on the inside. Darius came back for another season to the surprise of many and is a dominant run-stuffer and pass rusher. His brother Dante could be better long term as he’s long and more adept at chasing the quarterback. These two are nasty.

4. FLORIDA

Tedarrell Slaton (AP Images)

Tedarrell Slaton and Kyree Campbell form an excellent 1-2 punch and freshman Gervon Dexter, a former five-star prospect, is expected to be in the mix early.

5. PITT

Jaylen Twyman (AP Images)