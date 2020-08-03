Warchant - The five best DT groups in college football

The five best DT groups in college football
Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. Last week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the defensive tackles.
1. FLORIDA STATE
Marvin Wilson is the best defensive tackle in college football but there is depth at the position as well with Corey Durden and Robert Cooper. This is the deepest area on the Seminoles' roster.
2. CLEMSON
Tyler Davis and Nyles Pinckney are an amazing 1-2 punch and should keep the Tigers' recent defensive line tradition alive. Davis could end up pushing Wilson for the top DT in the conference this season. And freshman Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 prospect in the country last season, will be hard to keep off the field. And let’s not forget about Jordan Williams.
3. WEST VIRGINIA
The Stills brothers are dominant on the inside. Darius came back for another season to the surprise of many and is a dominant run-stuffer and pass rusher. His brother Dante could be better long term as he’s long and more adept at chasing the quarterback. These two are nasty.
4. FLORIDA
Tedarrell Slaton and Kyree Campbell form an excellent 1-2 punch and freshman Gervon Dexter, a former five-star prospect, is expected to be in the mix early.
5. PITT
Jaylen Twyman could make a case as the best DT in the country and Keyshon Camp is ready to get back to 100-percent and show he’s healthy and dominant.
News and notes: Alabama has a nice group of DTs led by Christian Barmore and the Crimson Tide will likely be in the top five by the end of the season. I love incoming freshman Timothy Smith. Phidarian Mathis could be a breakout star. ... USC and Washington have elite DTs in Jay Tufele and Levi Onwuzurike and should be very good on the inside. ... Tyler Shelvin is a beast for LSU and there is depth at the position as well. ... Laron Stokes is a good one for Oklahoma but the Sooners will need to replace Neville Gallimore. ... Lorenzo Neal at Purdue is elite and the Boilermakers could surprise this year. ... Jerome Johnson is a monster for Indiana and keep an eye on his teammates getting free because of double teams. ... DJ Davidson is a name to remember at Arizona State.